|
|
THOMAS MARGARET J.
Age 90, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife for 53 years of the late Philip S. Thomas who preceded her in death in 2001; loving mother of Richard (Julie) Thomas, William Thomas, and the late Philip Thomas; grandmother of Hugh Philip Thomas; sister of the late Russell, Edward, and Walter Jensen. Margaret was an avid reader, successfully auditioning for Jeopardy, but was not called. She was a finalist in high school for a nationwide history competition. She also enjoyed traveling abroad. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019