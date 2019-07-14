Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET J. THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET J. THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS MARGARET J.

Age 90, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife for 53 years of the late Philip S. Thomas who preceded her in death in 2001; loving mother of Richard (Julie) Thomas, William Thomas, and the late Philip Thomas; grandmother of Hugh Philip Thomas; sister of the late Russell, Edward, and Walter Jensen. Margaret was an avid reader, successfully auditioning for Jeopardy, but was not called. She was a finalist in high school for a nationwide history competition. She also enjoyed traveling abroad. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now