TISSUE MARGARET JANE (MURRAY)

Age 86, of South Park Twp., formerly of Connellsville, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward "Lefty" Tissue; survived by her loving children, Lisa (Joseph) Buckwalter, Cindy (Harry) Caulkett, Edward K. (Pauline) Tissue Jr., and Jayne (Thomas) Arend; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Dorothy (Mike) Adamsen and Robert C. (Carol) Murray Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert Colson and Gladys Kathryn (Bennett) Murray; and her granddaughter Kristine Arend. Margaret graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1951, from there she went to work for West Penn Power and later in life worked for PNC Bank. Friends will be received on Monday April 15th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Tuesday April 16th from 12-2 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be conducted Tuesday at 2 p.m. in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Park Library at southparklibrary.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.