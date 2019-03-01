JENKO MARGARET (CHUMA)

Age 94, of Monroeville passed away at home, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph L. Jenko; mother of Ralph W. Jenko (Mary Lee), Joanne Kreske (Ronald), Margaret Aiken (David) and John S. Jenko; grandmother of James Redman (Danielle), Eric Jenko (Lindsey), David Aiken (Heather), Douglas Aiken (Kelly) and Samantha Aiken; great-grandmother of Nathan Redman and Olivia Aiken. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Petrune) Chuma. Margaret was a member of the SNPJ and enjoyed flowers, her pets, traveling and casinos and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church. (Everyone please meet at the Church). Interment in Grandview Cemetery in Export. Memorial donations may be sent to the Monroeville Animal Shelter or enjoy a night at the casino with family or friends.

