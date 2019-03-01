Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET JENKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (CHUMA) JENKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET (CHUMA) JENKO Obituary
JENKO MARGARET (CHUMA)

Age 94, of Monroeville passed away at home, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph L. Jenko; mother of Ralph W. Jenko (Mary Lee), Joanne Kreske (Ronald), Margaret Aiken (David) and John S. Jenko; grandmother of James Redman (Danielle), Eric Jenko (Lindsey), David Aiken (Heather), Douglas Aiken (Kelly) and Samantha Aiken; great-grandmother of Nathan Redman and Olivia Aiken. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Petrune) Chuma. Margaret was a member of the SNPJ and enjoyed flowers, her pets, traveling and casinos and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church. (Everyone please meet at the Church). Interment in Grandview Cemetery in Export. Memorial donations may be sent to the Monroeville Animal Shelter or enjoy a night at the casino with family or friends.


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now