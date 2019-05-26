KASMER MARGARET

Age 89, of Plum Boro, on Friday, May 24, 2019. She met her beloved husband, her soulmate, the late Albert at Union Switch and Signal; loving mother of Jay (Donna), Priscilla, Scott (Michelle) Kasmer and the late Jeffrey; grandmother of Michael, Alan, Christina, Lauren, and Lea; sister of Vance (Boots) Norton. Preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Verna Norton. Peggy was a energetic social butterfly who cherished being with her family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and gardening. Retired as a US Census taker with the US Government. Friends received, Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Wednesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .