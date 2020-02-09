|
KISZTY MARGARET "MARGIE" (KISTY)
Age 92, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL. She was born August 17, 1927 to Anna Baysura (Gula) and John Baysura now deceased. Margie was one of ten children. Seven brothers and three sisters all with God now. Margaret was a very caring, loving and giving person. "Margie" was known for her smile, hugs and beautiful blue eyes. Margie was always there to help anyone who needed her kindness and love. Margie, with her husband, the late Andrew (Andy) Kiszty who passed to God in 2008, won numerous jitter-bug dancing contests together in many areas in and around Pittsburgh. At weddings everyone just stopped to watch Andy and Margie when they danced. They were just incredible. She now joins her beloved husband in heaven. Margaret deeply loved her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Andrew (Andy) Kisty, Jr. (Suzanne) and Stephen Kisty (Bonnie), five grandchildren, Kara Raymond (Jerry), Alyse Kisty, Stephen Kisty, Jr., Denika Williams (Jason) and Todd Kisty; as well as seven beautiful great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020