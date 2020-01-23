|
|
KOISOR MARGARET (MICHALISZYN)
A lifelong resident of West Mifflin, on January 21, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of 47 years of the late Florian "Floyd" Koisor; mother of Karen (late Robert) Bowen, Janet (Ralph) Barca, Laura (Robert) Monaco and the late Daniel (spouse Lyric survives) Koisor; predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters; grandmother of Robert (Leanne) Bowen, Jr., Jason (Jennifer) Kosior, Adam Koisor, Kristina Monaco and Anngela Monaco; also survived by her six great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Margaret was a member and former officer for the Women's Auxiliary for West Mifflin #4 Skyvue Firehall. She enjoyed reading, baking and gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020