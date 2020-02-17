|
KRENICKY MARGARET "TOOTSIE"
Of West Mifflin, on February 15, 2020, age 97, at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Krenicky. Daughter of the late Peter and Ella (Zidosky) Zelinsky. Mother of Patricia (Anthony) Wills, Margie (Joe) Veltri, Shirley (William) Very and the late Bonnie Krenicky. Sister of Jule Perkoski and the late John Zelinsky, Mary Terza, Ann Yanchik, Helen Micosky, Peter and George Zelinsky. Also survived by her brother in law Eugene (Patsy) Krenicky. Loving grandmother of Brian (Monica) Wills, Shelley (Kevin) Scott, Matthew and Jacob Very. Great grandmother of Colin Scott, Caden Wills and Brianna Wills. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Tuesday 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. where a Panachida service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery. Margaret loved BINGO and was an avid player. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020