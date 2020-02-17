Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET KRENICKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "TOOTSIE" KRENICKY


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "TOOTSIE" KRENICKY Obituary
KRENICKY MARGARET "TOOTSIE"

Of West Mifflin, on February 15, 2020, age 97, at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Krenicky. Daughter of the late Peter and Ella (Zidosky) Zelinsky. Mother of Patricia (Anthony) Wills, Margie (Joe) Veltri, Shirley (William) Very and the late Bonnie Krenicky. Sister of Jule Perkoski and the late John Zelinsky, Mary Terza, Ann Yanchik, Helen Micosky, Peter and George Zelinsky. Also survived by her brother in law Eugene (Patsy) Krenicky. Loving grandmother of Brian (Monica) Wills, Shelley (Kevin) Scott, Matthew and Jacob Very. Great grandmother of Colin Scott, Caden Wills and Brianna Wills. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Tuesday 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. where a Panachida service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery. Margaret loved BINGO and was an avid player. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -