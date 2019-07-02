KRISTOFF MARGARET "PEGGY"

Age 84, of West Mifflin, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born on May 15, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Nellie and Harry Werries. Beloved wife to the late Joseph Kristoff; loving mother to Mary Ann (Rick) Pfeuffer and Louann Kristoff; cherished grandma to Cassie, RJ, Logan, Colton, and Tanner Pfeuffer and Sean Meredith. Peggy was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mike and Kate Werries. Peggy enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, going to Kennywood, and the outdoors. She will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Burial will take place at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.