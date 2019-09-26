|
KUHNEMUND MARGARET (CONTI)
Of Ligonier, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Margaret, known fondly as Peggy, was born September 28, 1932 in Greensburg, PA; daughter of Anthony Patrick Conti, MD and Alyce Mcnulty, an Army Corps nurse in World War II. Peggy graduated in 1950 from Greensburg High School and Penn State University '54 with a B.A. in English where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college graduation, Peggy entered the Master's Program in English at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1962, Peggy married Julian Gammon, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, the son of Lamar Lewis Gammon and Julian Eugene Gammon, M.D. and had two children, John Conti Gammon and Alyce Gammon Fiedler. Peggy was volunteering at Shadyside Hospital and became the first woman appointed to the Board of Directors of Shadyside Hospital (c.1969). In June 1977, Peggy, a widow, married Dennis Charles Kuhnemund of Rumson, N.J., the son of Charles H. Kuhnemund and Wilda E. Beake. In Ligonier, Dennis built a successful Insurance business, and Peggy managed sales and marketing for the Sheraton Hotel Greensburg, vice president of marketing Meyer-Jabara and sales for Dunollie Looms. Peggy and Dennis enjoyed traveling, golf, shooting and hosted frequent social gatherings with friends. Peggy had a widespread reputation as a gracious hostess, accomplished cook and good-natured friend. She stayed in contact with all her friends no matter how distant the paths of life carried them. In this way, she filled her days by sharing the joys and difficulties of all those she befriended. Thus, arriving at the end her life, Peggy enjoyed the knowledge and felt the satisfaction of having made the lives of so many people better and they hers. Peggy is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Charles; children, John Conti Gammon (MariaElena) and Alyce Gammon Fiedler (Craig Bruce); and four grandchildren, Caroline, Henry, Grace and Lilley. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. James B. Simons officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 336, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019