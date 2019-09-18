|
DeSIMONE MARGARET L. "BARGIE"
Age 92, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Margaret lived with her nephews, Joey Masucci and Mario (Abby) Masucci. Beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary DeSimone. Beloved sister of the late Salvatore (Marie) DeSimone, Molly (Angelo) Mastandrea, Clara (Roy) Fonner, Albert (Ruth) DeSimone and Antoinette (Benny) Skoncey. Margaret grew up in Mt. Washington before moving to Mount Lebanon. She was an elevator operator in the original US Steel Building and then worked at Saks Fifth Avenue for 35 years. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Paul Cathedral Friday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019