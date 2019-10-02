|
DUNMYRE MARGARET L. "PEGGY" (SIMONETTI)
Age 67 of Penn Hills passed away suddenly on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife for 46 years of Paul Dunmyre. Loving mother of Brian P. and Danny P. Dunmyre. Sister of Dory (Rich) Dietz. Sister-in-law of Laurie (Mark) Kopaczynski, Richard (Kathy) Dunmyre, David (Deborah) Dunmyre, and the late Michael Dunmyre. Aunt of Dr. Erik (Kara) Bowman, Mark (Fiance Katie) Kopaczynski, Luke Kopaczynski, Lauren (Larry) Dietz, Jason (Emily) Dietz, Ashley (Eddie) Dietz, Lacy, and Zack. Peggy was an expert crafter, specializing in Christmas decorations. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and volunteering at Shining Arrow and Sunrise School, and loved her son's dearly. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Oakmont. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019