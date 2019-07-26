|
GOETZ MARGARET L.
Age 94, of Shaler Twp., on July 25, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas J. Goetz; mother of Thomas E. Goetz (Suzie), Barbara Luckner (Richard), Barie Goetz (Betty), Michael Goetz (Deborah), Jack Goetz (Elizabeth), Scott Goetz (Nadine), Bruce Goetz (Arlene), and the late Jeffrey Goetz (surviving wife Kathleen); daughter of the late Edward C. and Margaret Wurdack Barie; sister of the late Edward E. Barie (surviving wife Eunice); 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. No visitation, Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Memorials suggested to St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019