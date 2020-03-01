Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
MARGARET L. PARKER

MARGARET L. PARKER Obituary
PARKER MARGARET L.

Age 97, peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, longtime resident of Whitehall, PA. Mother of Paul (Marci) of Whitehall, PA and John (Marianne) of Westford, MA. Also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.  Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Morton; and four siblings. Peggy was a loving, gentle person, who made everyone feel special. She enjoyed family, friends, flowers, and crafts. She loved decorating eggs to give away and made all her own greeting cards. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and residents of the Baptist Home in Castle Shannon for making her last years so very comfortable and happy. Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass celebrating her life will be on Tuesday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Of The Sorrowful Virgin Church in Whitehall. Everyone PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2038 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1694. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
