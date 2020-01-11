|
|
RAINEY MARGARET L. (EVICH)
On Friday, January 10, 2020 of Whitehall. Wife of the late George W. Rainey; loving mother of Scott; sister of Doris Greg, Robert Evich and the late William Evich, Ruth Stofcik and Anne Mingo. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Monday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the John F. Slater Funeral Home Chapel. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020