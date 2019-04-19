|
ZAVOLTA MARGARET L. "PEGGY"
Formerly of Stanton Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, age 78. Beloved mother of Charles D. Zavolta (Diane) and Matthew D. Zavolta (Kimberly); grandmother of Lauren McLane (Brian), Emily Zavolta and Kelly and Matthew Zavolta; great-grandmother of Nathan "Neyney" McLane; sister of Virginia "Ginny" Campbell and Guy and Louis Basciotta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
