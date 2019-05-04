LESTER MARGARET (SANDS)

Age 96, on Friday, May 3, 2019, formerly of Mt. Lebanon. Beloved wife of the late Warren E. Lester; loving mother of Linda (Jim) Harvey, Warren E. II (Kathy), and Coleen Lester; adoring grandmother of eight; proud great-grandmother of 15. Margaret was a devout member of St. Gabriel's. She enjoyed sewing and, above all, spending time with her grandchildren. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227, on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Senior Hearts Rescue and Renewal (seniorhearts.org). Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.