Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET LESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (SANDS) LESTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET (SANDS) LESTER Obituary
LESTER MARGARET (SANDS)

Age 96, on Friday, May 3, 2019, formerly of Mt. Lebanon. Beloved wife of the late Warren E. Lester; loving mother of Linda (Jim) Harvey, Warren E. II (Kathy), and Coleen Lester; adoring grandmother of eight; proud great-grandmother of 15. Margaret was a devout member of St. Gabriel's. She enjoyed sewing and, above all, spending time with her grandchildren. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227, on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Senior Hearts Rescue and Renewal (seniorhearts.org). Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now