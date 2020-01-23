Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for MARGARET BAUST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET LOUISE "PEGGY" BAUST

MARGARET LOUISE "PEGGY" BAUST Obituary
BAUST MARGARET LOUISE "PEGGY"

Peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Baust, Sr.; mother of Jill (Roger) Candill, Joyce (Ralph) Searight, Elizabeth (Frank) Dubrawski, and the late Edward L. Baust, Jr.; sister of Linda Rastetter and Anna Jean Phillips.  Also survived by five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Peggy and her husband, Ed, Sr. founded "Peggy's Harbor" Marina in 1971 and operated it for 50 years. Friends and family welcome Saturday, 11-3 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp.  Blessing Service 2 p.m. Donations maybe made to: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA, 15232. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
