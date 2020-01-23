|
BAUST MARGARET LOUISE "PEGGY"
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Baust, Sr.; mother of Jill (Roger) Candill, Joyce (Ralph) Searight, Elizabeth (Frank) Dubrawski, and the late Edward L. Baust, Jr.; sister of Linda Rastetter and Anna Jean Phillips. Also survived by five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Peggy and her husband, Ed, Sr. founded "Peggy's Harbor" Marina in 1971 and operated it for 50 years. Friends and family welcome Saturday, 11-3 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. Blessing Service 2 p.m. Donations maybe made to: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA, 15232.
