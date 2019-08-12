|
BAEHR-PIRSCHL MARGARET LYNN
Age 82, of Carrick, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on Friday, August 9, 2019. She is survived by her children, Stephen Pirschl and Christina Pirschl. Margaret was born on October 24, 1937 and raised in her family home in Carrick. She was a graduate of Carrick High School and a lifelong member of St. Basil Parish on Brownsville Road. Margaret loved nature and enjoyed tending to the Hosta and day lilies in her flower gardens. An accomplished equestrian, she had a passion for horses that began in the 1950s when she took riding classes at the Deer Valley YMCA Camp. She also provided riding instruction and later in life always enjoyed going to South Park to feed apples to the horses. A born performer, Margaret Lynn taught her kids how to dance, adoring the energy and culture of Broadway and New York City. A natural beauty with a charismatic smile, as a young adult she found work as a model for print and television and became an accomplished ice skater who would perform with the Ice Capades in Pittsburgh. She also served as director of the Pittsburgh branch of the USO during the Vietnam War, and as spokeswoman for area YMCA's and YMCA summer camps. Margaret was a talented watercolor artist who savored nature scenes and loved to paint every day in addition to being a gifted writer who was working on a manuscript at the time of her passing. A steadfast animal advocate, she also adored her three rescue cats. Margaret's vivaciousness, charisma, quick wit, laugh, poise, and grace will be missed by all. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., in Carrick, 1719 Brownsville Road. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment in South Side Cemetery following Mass. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019