|
|
BARKER MARGARET M. (MORTELL)
Age 92, of Thornberry, formerly of Rosslyn Farms, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Wife of 58 years to the late Samuel F. Barker until his passing in 2007; loving mother of Robert (Suzanne) Barker of Dana Point, CA., Nancy (Dennis) Maher of Thornburg, Mary (David) Marks of Plano, TX, and Patricia Barker of St. Petersburg, FL; dear Nan to her grandchildren, Robert Marks and Daniel Marks of Frisco, TX, Lindsey Barker of Philadelphia, and Katie Maher of Pittsburgh; great-granddaughter, Sloan Marks of Frisco, TX; sister of Helen McNabb of Fort Myers, FL, the late Mary (Mortell) Cook, James, Kate, and Kathleen Mortell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Peg was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School and spent many years working in accounting in the Food Service and nonprofit industries but her passion was to be with her family. She also was an avid member of Silver Sneakers and a frequent visitor to the Crafton Library. Margaret will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Philip Catholic Church where Peg was a longtime member. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Catholic Grade School, 52 West Crafton Ave, Pgh., PA 15205.
www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020