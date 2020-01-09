Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET M. (MORTELL) BARKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET M. (MORTELL) BARKER Obituary
BARKER MARGARET M. (MORTELL)

Age 92, of Thornberry, formerly of Rosslyn Farms, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Wife of 58 years to the late Samuel F. Barker until his passing in 2007; loving mother of Robert (Suzanne) Barker of Dana Point, CA., Nancy (Dennis) Maher of Thornburg, Mary (David) Marks of Plano, TX, and Patricia Barker of St. Petersburg, FL; dear Nan to her grandchildren, Robert Marks and Daniel Marks of Frisco, TX, Lindsey Barker of Philadelphia, and Katie Maher of Pittsburgh; great-granddaughter, Sloan Marks of Frisco, TX; sister of Helen McNabb of Fort Myers, FL, the late Mary (Mortell) Cook, James, Kate, and Kathleen Mortell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Peg was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School and spent many years working in accounting in the Food Service and nonprofit industries but her passion was to be with her family. She also was an avid member of Silver Sneakers and a frequent visitor to the Crafton Library. Margaret will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Philip Catholic Church where Peg was a longtime member. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Catholic Grade School, 52 West Crafton Ave, Pgh., PA 15205.


www.schepnermcdermott.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -