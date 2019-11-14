|
|
BURLIKOWSKI MARGARET M. (JUNILIUS)
Age 68, of Westwood, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of 37 years to Albert M. Burlikowski; daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret Junilius; loving sister of Bertha McNamara (the late Gerald) and Bernard Junilius (Mary Ann); cherished aunt of Gerald McNamara (Diane), Jennifer Junilius and Jaclyn Junilius-Gura (Matt); great-aunt of Christopher Ealy, Brendan and Bridget McNamara; lifelong friend of Barbara Marasco Per Margaret's wishes, viewing and burial will be private. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, in St. Margaret of Scotland Church at 10 am. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, www.chronscolitisfoundation.org . Arrangements entrusted to the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Sheraden www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019