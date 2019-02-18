Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
MARGARET FABEC
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
MARGARET M. FABEC


MARGARET M. FABEC Obituary
FABEC MARGARET M.

Age 95, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Wife of the late Daniel J. Fabec; sister-in-law of Jennie and the late Sylvia Fabec; aunt of Jim Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Margaret was an employee of H.J. Heinz for 40 years. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m., until time of Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
