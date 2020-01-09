|
JOHNSON MARGARET M.
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Margaret M. Johnson, age 95, of Ross Twp. Beloved wife of the late George Johnson; sister of the late John W. Lauterbaugh, Jr. and Virginia Blanche MacRae; also survived by many niece and nephews. An interment service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Margaret's church, Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Rd, Allison Park, PA 15101 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Dr., Cabot, PA 16023. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020