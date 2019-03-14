Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET KNOWLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET M. "MIMI" KNOWLAN


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET M. "MIMI" KNOWLAN Obituary
KNOWLAN MARGARET M. "MIMI"

Mimi passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, March 10, 2019, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday. Formerly of Bethel Park, PA she has spent the last two and a half years in the family home of her niece, Erin Reilly. She was the middle child of Charles and Kathryn Knowlan, who have predeceased her; as well as her younger brother, Charles (Gail). She is survived by her sister, Jean Fitzgerald. She was a longtime employee of Equitable Gas Company and upon retirement kept in touch with former employees through the retirement lunches. A devout Catholic, Mimi was a longtime parishioner at St. Valentine's parish of Bethel Park. Above all, she will be remembered as a fun-loving, kind and generous aunt to Monica (Thomas) Joyce, Erin (Paul) Reilly, James Fitzgerald, Leslie (Thomas) Santaguida, Pamela (Chris) Farley, Jennifer (James) Bognet, Rebecca (Eric) Zimmerman and Adam Knowlan. Numerous great-nieces and nephews will also miss her. Eileen, Joanne, Lorraine and Wanda were faithful lifelong friends. A private family funeral mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, O'Hara Township. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Family requests donations to the . View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now