KNOWLAN MARGARET M. "MIMI"

Mimi passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, March 10, 2019, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday. Formerly of Bethel Park, PA she has spent the last two and a half years in the family home of her niece, Erin Reilly. She was the middle child of Charles and Kathryn Knowlan, who have predeceased her; as well as her younger brother, Charles (Gail). She is survived by her sister, Jean Fitzgerald. She was a longtime employee of Equitable Gas Company and upon retirement kept in touch with former employees through the retirement lunches. A devout Catholic, Mimi was a longtime parishioner at St. Valentine's parish of Bethel Park. Above all, she will be remembered as a fun-loving, kind and generous aunt to Monica (Thomas) Joyce, Erin (Paul) Reilly, James Fitzgerald, Leslie (Thomas) Santaguida, Pamela (Chris) Farley, Jennifer (James) Bognet, Rebecca (Eric) Zimmerman and Adam Knowlan. Numerous great-nieces and nephews will also miss her. Eileen, Joanne, Lorraine and Wanda were faithful lifelong friends. A private family funeral mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, O'Hara Township. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Family requests donations to the . View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.