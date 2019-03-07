Home

Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Chapel - Most Holy Name Parish
Troy Hill, PA
MARGARET M. "MARGE" MILLER

MARGARET M. "MARGE" MILLER Obituary
MILLER MARGARET M. "MARGE"

Age 90 of Troy Hill on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. "Bud" Miller; loving mother of Darlene (Mark) Swain and Marlene (Ronald) Rebel; dear grandmother of Julie James, Ronald Rebel Jr., Michele Swain, Mark Swain, Kristine Rebel; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Rosemarie Helt and the late Lillian Kardos. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., FRIDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., in St. Anthony's Chapel - Most Holy Name Parish - Troy Hill. Please visit our online guestbook at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
