MILLER MARGARET M. "MARGE"
Age 90 of Troy Hill on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. "Bud" Miller; loving mother of Darlene (Mark) Swain and Marlene (Ronald) Rebel; dear grandmother of Julie James, Ronald Rebel Jr., Michele Swain, Mark Swain, Kristine Rebel; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Rosemarie Helt and the late Lillian Kardos. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., FRIDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., in St. Anthony's Chapel - Most Holy Name Parish - Troy Hill. Please visit our online guestbook at:
www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019