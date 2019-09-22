|
Age 94, of Oakmont, passed away on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Henry Ken Register; loving mother of Robert (Cherie) Register, Kenneth Register, and the late Linda (the late Robert) Bainbridge; grandmother of Susan (Ashley) Wellner, Mandy (Mike) Maxin, Butch (Cathy) Bainbridge, Michael, Ken, and Brian Register; great-grandmother of Breanna Specht and Paige Wellner; dear sister of the late Robert Van Ryn, Helen Ramp, William Van Ryn, Catherine Bunyon, and Sarah Mestek. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peg was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and attended William McKinley Senior Center for many years. A private viewing and funeral service was held for the family, followed by entombment in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the William McKinley Senior Center, 1110 Center Ave., Verona, PA 15147. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
