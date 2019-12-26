Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
Verona, PA
Age 85, of Verona, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved sister of Helen (the late Clement) Rybar, Robert (Catherine) Then, and the late Henry (the late Patricia) Then. Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received, Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Parish, Verona, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
