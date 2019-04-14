WIEGMAN MARGARET M.

Peacefully, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Margaret M. Wiegman passed into eternity at the age of 101. She grew up on East Street and was active in St. Boniface Church and the community. She moved to Avalon in the early 70s and for the last 10-plus years, she was part of the Vincentian Home community. Margaret spent most of her life cooking for others; beginning at St. Boniface Church as a cook for the priests, then Sky Vue Terrace and for Northgate High School until her retirement at the age of 76. She then volunteered as a cook for Meals on Wheels. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wiegman; a daughter, Carol Richards; her brother, James O'Neill; her sister, Virginia O'Neill; and her grandsons, Ken and Brian. She is survived by her daughter, Eileen McKee; her grandchildren, Tracy and Sean, and by five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Monday 4-8 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Everyone will meet at the Church). The family requests that any donations be forwarded to Vincentian Home, earmarked for the Vincentian Home Employee Christmas Fund, to recognize the loving and tireless efforts of so many over the years.