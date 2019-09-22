Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
More Obituaries for MARGARET ZAMBONI
MARGARET M. (MIKESKA) ZAMBONI

ZAMBONI MARGARET M. (MIKESKA)

Age 88, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Wife of the late Peter Zamboni; loving mother of Philip Zamboni (Gail), Susan Healy (Paul), Peggy Stone (Mike), and Mark Zamboni (Dawn); sister of Mary Hobbs; proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of four. Preceded in death by nine brothers and sister. Survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Incarnation of the Lord Church Tuesday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
