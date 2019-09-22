|
|
ZAMBONI MARGARET M. (MIKESKA)
Age 88, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Wife of the late Peter Zamboni; loving mother of Philip Zamboni (Gail), Susan Healy (Paul), Peggy Stone (Mike), and Mark Zamboni (Dawn); sister of Mary Hobbs; proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of four. Preceded in death by nine brothers and sister. Survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Incarnation of the Lord Church Tuesday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019