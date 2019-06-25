Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
MARGARET MARY (ROGERS) CLEMENTS

MARGARET MARY (ROGERS) CLEMENTS Obituary
CLEMENTS MARGARET MARY (ROGERS)

On Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel J. Clements; loving mother of Theresa, Margaret, Daniel, Mary, Brian, Kathleen, and Sean; devoted grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, William Rogers and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Sarah (Fitzpatrick) Rogers of Galway, Ireland; her father, William Rogers of Londonderry, Northern Ireland; and her sister, Sara Rogers. Margaret (Peggy) had a full life anchored in faith and family. She traveled the world, but her greatest joy was found at home with those she loved. Peggy was raised in Pittsburgh where she attended Sacred Heart School. After graduating she continued her education and worked in accounting. She married Daniel at Sacred Heart Parish where their journey together began. Later she became an active member at St. Victor Parish, was involved in the West Deer Garden Club, and was a member of the Tuesday Night Zodiac Bowling League. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Box 143, Bakerstown, PA 15007. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Victor Parish on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Victor Parish Women's Guild or faith formation department. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
