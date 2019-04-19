Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET DICKENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET MARY (MULLINS) DICKENS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET MARY (MULLINS) DICKENS Obituary
DICKENS MARGARET MARY (MULLINS)

Age 89, formerly of Upper St. Clair, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Margaret was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was a graduate of Immaculata College. After graduation, she began working as a dietitian at Stouffer's Restaurant where she met her loving husband of 62 years, the late Daniel J. Dickens. Margaret was a former parishioner of St. Louise de Marillac; loving mother of eight children, Michael (Linda), Daniel (Christa), Suzanne Gillespie (Larry), Timothy (Susan), Betsy Shulkosky (Richard), Maureen Dickens (Diane), Victoria Helwick (Robert), and the late Gregory; grandmother of 13; and great-grandmother of two; sister of the late Anne Barker, Mary Mullins, and Helen Moore; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family received Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in SS. John and Paul Church, Franklin Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Immaculata University.


www.immaculata.edu

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now