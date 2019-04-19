DICKENS MARGARET MARY (MULLINS)

Age 89, formerly of Upper St. Clair, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Margaret was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was a graduate of Immaculata College. After graduation, she began working as a dietitian at Stouffer's Restaurant where she met her loving husband of 62 years, the late Daniel J. Dickens. Margaret was a former parishioner of St. Louise de Marillac; loving mother of eight children, Michael (Linda), Daniel (Christa), Suzanne Gillespie (Larry), Timothy (Susan), Betsy Shulkosky (Richard), Maureen Dickens (Diane), Victoria Helwick (Robert), and the late Gregory; grandmother of 13; and great-grandmother of two; sister of the late Anne Barker, Mary Mullins, and Helen Moore; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family received Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in SS. John and Paul Church, Franklin Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Immaculata University.

www.immaculata.edu