EDKINS MARGARET MARY
Margie passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittsburgh on May 8, 1928, daughter of the late Bernard and Mary McKenna. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Edkins (Robert), of Myrtle Beach, NC, Mark (Diana) Edkins, of Brookline, Kathleen (Martin) Coyne, of Dormont, and Richard (Sandra) Edkins of Hollidaysburg, PA; also 10 grandchildren, Jesse, Jimi Alida, Jael, and Jena Edkins, Devon Edkins, Danyel, Julie and Rachel Coyne, Nathaniel and Kelsey Edkins; and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan Edkins, Leif, Rivers and Fin Klopson, Elle and McKenzie McGowan, Lillian, Jameson and Charlotte Edkins. She was preceded in death by her son, James Edkins, of Pacific Grove, CA, and granddaughter, Jada Edkins. Margie graduated from St. Mary's of the Mount High School in 1946, and went to work for U. S. Steel's Stainless Division until starting a family. Margie was a resident of Brookline for over 60 years, a member of Resurrection Parish and a member of the senior choir for 14 years. She returned to work full-time at Allegheny County Criminal Court for 22 years and was also a part-time realtor at Northwood Realty. She enjoyed traveling to see her children and relatives in Colorado, California, Connecticut, Florida, North Carolina and the homeland of Ireland. Margie was always a pet lover and animal activist. After a long and busy life, final arrangements will be handled by FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME, 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on February 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.deborfuneralhome.com