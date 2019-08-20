Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
MARGARET MARY HOSFIELD


1945 - 2019
HOSFIELD MARGARET MARY

Age 73, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 of Pleasant Hills. Beloved wife of the late H. James Hosfield, Jr.; loving mom of James (Erin) Hosfield; sister of Henry (Rose) DeLouis, Joann (Carl) Hetzlein and the late John and Edward DeLouis; sister-in-law of Marti (Robert) DeFalle. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Thursday from  4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
