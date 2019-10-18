|
SCHILLINGER MARGARET MARY (MCBRIDE)
On Thursday, October 17, 2019, formerly of Wilkinsburg. Wife of the late William R., Sr.; loving mother of William R. Schillinger, Jr. and his wife, Sandra of Virginia, Joan Morton and her late husband, Charles "Bill" of Pittsburgh, and the late Barbara Aschner and her surviving husband, Edward; dear grandmother of Cana Jordan Schillinger-Wade, Smith Davis Morton, Katherine Louise Morton, Diana Margaret Aschner, and Carolyn Alexis Aschner; sister of the late Elizabeth Short, Robert McBride and Eleanor Byers. Friends received 2-5 p.m. Saturday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. A service will be held at the Funeral Home after the visitation at 5 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019