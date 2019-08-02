|
MASILUNAS MARGARET "MARGIE"
Age 67, of Kennedy Twp., passed away July 26, 2019, with family at her side. Daughter of (late) Walter and Bernice Masilunas, she is also the loving sister of Walt (Linda) Masilunas, Patty (Mark) Neiderhauser, Bernice (Lou) Racke and the late Jeanne (late Rich) Majcher. Devoted aunt of Greg Majcher, Wendy Majcher, Walter (Jenn) Masilunas, Christy Colalella, Kelly Neiderhauser, Michael (Katie) Neiderhauser, Bethany (Mark) Semancik, and Matthew Racke; proud Godmother of niece, Wendy, nephew, Michael, and friend, Emily Tyler. Margie was a very loyal and active parishioner of St. Malachy's. She was instrumental in starting the Youth Group, Angel Tree, Living Stations of the Cross, and Bell Choir and kept active in them for decades. She was also a member of the Church and Diocesan choirs, was director of the Bell Choir, and was a member of the Worship Committee. Her selfless dedication and contributions earned her one of the highest honors in the Church, the "Manifesting the Kingdom" Award. Family will receive friends on Sunday and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Malachy Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margie's name to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019