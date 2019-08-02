Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
1930 - 2019
MATTA MARGARET

Age 88, of Plum, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew J. Matta; Marge was loved by her family, survived by sons,  James (Lisa), Mark (Terri) and Michael (Deborah); and grandchildren, Angelica, Brandi, Michael, Ashley, Sara and Tiffany; loving sister of Philip Masley and Rita Fulmer; aunt of Timothy Fulmer and Mary Jane Fulmer; also survived by sisters-in-law, Joan (Joe) Strittmatter and Janet (Bob) Typanski. Longtime employee of G.C. Murphy's. Marge enjoyed her church bowling league, where she met her husband. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the challenges of puzzles, sewing and watching Pittsburgh Sports. Friends welcome to attend a celebration of Marge's life Friday, 4-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.  Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
