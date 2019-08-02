|
MATTA MARGARET
Age 88, of Plum, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew J. Matta; Marge was loved by her family, survived by sons, James (Lisa), Mark (Terri) and Michael (Deborah); and grandchildren, Angelica, Brandi, Michael, Ashley, Sara and Tiffany; loving sister of Philip Masley and Rita Fulmer; aunt of Timothy Fulmer and Mary Jane Fulmer; also survived by sisters-in-law, Joan (Joe) Strittmatter and Janet (Bob) Typanski. Longtime employee of G.C. Murphy's. Marge enjoyed her church bowling league, where she met her husband. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the challenges of puzzles, sewing and watching Pittsburgh Sports. Friends welcome to attend a celebration of Marge's life Friday, 4-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019