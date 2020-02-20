|
GAMBLE MARGARET MAY (NEE THORNBURG)
Died on Monday, February 17, 2020. She passed peacefully, at her home, after a long battle with cancer. Born on December 10, 1946; She was 73 years old. Margaret was born and raised in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania then married, for 54 years to the love of her life, Joseph Franklin Gamble, Jr. Margaret worked for 27 at the Pittsburgh Marriot Hotel. She is the loving and devoted mother of Joseph Allen of Los Angeles, CA., Steven Edward (Leslie Hufnagel) of Bridgeville, PA. and Raymond Howard (Sarah Jane Jacinto) of Poplar Grove, IL. Adored Grandma of (Joey's kids) Alyson Tambini (Chase), Tabitha, Noah, (Steven and Leslie's kids) Jordyn, Lindsi, (Ray and Sarah's kids) Raymond Joseph "RJ", Jessica Vance (Lucas), Ryan (Malina Ernest, fiancé) and Lucas. Great-grandmother to the Tambini children (Gino, Serafina and Tiziano) and Vance child (Blakely Ray). Loving daughter of the late Emma (Payne) and Leonard A. Thornburg, Sr. Daugher-in-law of the late Joe and Rosella Gamble. Dear sister of Leonard, Jr. "Sonny" (Saundra Slater), Thelma Foster and the late Maryann "Sissy" Papst. Also lovingly survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law of the Gamble Family and many nieces and nephews. The Gamble family would like to thank Drs. Bubenheim, Palmieri, and Mao, and Bethany Hospice. A heartfelt thanks to Kathleen Walsh and Samantha McMahon. Special thanks to the staff at Allegheny General Hospital, 9th Floor Oncology. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 11 a.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA (Kennedy Twp.) 15136. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, 4 p.m. in the Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020