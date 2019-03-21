Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MILCAREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "PEGGY" MILCAREK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET "PEGGY" MILCAREK Obituary
MILCAREK MARGARET "PEGGY"

Age 81, of Beechview, on March 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Benjamin; cherished mother of Susan L. Milcarek and Cynthia A. Mazzocco; adoring grandmother of Tiffany, Samantha and Anthony; treasured great-grandmother of Carli, Jayce, Angelina and Dominic; dearest sister-in-law of Richard and Sally Grabowski. Visitation Saturday from 9 a.m. until the 10:15 a.m. Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now