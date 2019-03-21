|
MILCAREK MARGARET "PEGGY"
Age 81, of Beechview, on March 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Benjamin; cherished mother of Susan L. Milcarek and Cynthia A. Mazzocco; adoring grandmother of Tiffany, Samantha and Anthony; treasured great-grandmother of Carli, Jayce, Angelina and Dominic; dearest sister-in-law of Richard and Sally Grabowski. Visitation Saturday from 9 a.m. until the 10:15 a.m. Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019