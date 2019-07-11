Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGARET MOORE Obituary
MOORE MARGARET

Age 82, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick C. Moore; loving mother of Dale (Vicki), John (Theresa), Joseph (Anna), Daniel (Lori), Debra, Dwayne (Sharon), David Moore, Babette Stefanovits, Fred (Rose), Ralph and the late Robert Moore; beloved sister of William, Lois and Doris; also survived by 28 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
