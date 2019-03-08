Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGARET O. "MARGIE" (SIGLER) NUSS-JOHNSON

MARGARET O. "MARGIE" (SIGLER) NUSS-JOHNSON Obituary
NUSS-JOHNSON MARGARET "MARGIE" O. (SIGLER)

Age 93, of Robinson Township, formerly of Pleasant Hills, passed away surrounded by her loving family and went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 5, 2019. She is survived by her children, Cheri (John) Bodnar, and Gregory (Gail) Nuss; four grandchildren and their spouses; 11 great-grandchildren (two spouses); one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Lois Breakall and Liz Griffiths; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman E. Nuss and Homer R. Johnson; father, Lester (Eleanor) Sigler; mother, Anna Sigler; and sisters, Dee (Sigler) Armstrong and Janet (Sigler) Nichol. Margie was a devout Christian, loved the Church, cared for everyone, and enjoyed playing cards, games, and knitting. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 9, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Worship Service will follow at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life PCA Church, 2795 Patterson Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
