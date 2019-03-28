Home

More Obituaries for MARGARET ORAVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "MARGY" ORAVIC

MARGARET "MARGY" ORAVIC Obituary
ORAVIC MARGARET "MARGY"

Age 83, of Strabane, Washington County, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Worked at the former Hornes-Lazarus, at S. Hills Village, clerk at Sollon Pharmacy. Visitation Friday, 4-6 p.m. Liturgy Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Arrangements entrusted to SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor. Visit www.sollon.com for additional information.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
