|
|
ORAVIC MARGARET "MARGY"
Age 83, of Strabane, Washington County, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Worked at the former Hornes-Lazarus, at S. Hills Village, clerk at Sollon Pharmacy. Visitation Friday, 4-6 p.m. Liturgy Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Arrangements entrusted to SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor. Visit www.sollon.com for additional information.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019