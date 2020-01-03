|
|
RUSSO MARGARET P.
On Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 88, Peg, with family by her side, peacefully passed. Beloved wife of 31 years to the late Anthony Russo, Sr. Loving mother of Bill (Ginny) Molyneaux; loving grandmother of Shannon (Steve) Radaci, Sean (Carrie) Molyneaux and Shane Molyneaux; great-grandmother of Logan and Liam Radaci. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends at Redstone Highlands. Friends received SUNDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. A blessing service will be held at the Funeral Home, Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020