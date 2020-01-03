Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET RUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET P. RUSSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET P. RUSSO Obituary
RUSSO MARGARET P.

On Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 88, Peg, with family by her side, peacefully passed. Beloved wife of 31 years to the late Anthony Russo, Sr. Loving mother of Bill (Ginny) Molyneaux; loving grandmother of Shannon (Steve) Radaci, Sean (Carrie) Molyneaux and Shane Molyneaux; great-grandmother of Logan and Liam Radaci. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends at Redstone Highlands. Friends received SUNDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. A blessing service will be held at the Funeral Home, Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -