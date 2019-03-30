SCHLANGER MARGARET "PEGGY A.

Age 89, of Avalon, formerly of North Side, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J.; loving mother of Darlene Schlanger and Kathy (Jerry) Coyne; proud grandmother of Katie (Dante) Coyne O'Donnell; and great-grandmother of Ava, Gavin, Davis, Savannah and Xavier; sister of Joan Kello; a special thank you to her niece, Cindy and friend, Sally for all their help. Family will welcome friends Sunday, 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian burial in Church of the Assumption on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Peggy enjoyed life with her family and friends. Please pay tribute at:

www.schellhaasfh.com