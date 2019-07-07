PFLUGFELDER MARGARET "MARGE"

Margaret "Marge" Pflugfelder passed away at age 92 on July 5, 2019 in New Wilmington, PA. She was born on November 13, 1926 in Pittsburgh (Hazelwood), PA, to Josef and Mary Kapalo, the 3rd of 4 children. Growing up speaking Hungarian, she learned English in school and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School and Robert Morris Business School. In 1960, Margaret married Gary with whom she lived in the Pittsburgh area; they lived in Mount Lebanon from 1971 until recently. Before starting her family, Margaret worked at Koppers Company for 16 years, working her way up to Head Cashier. While raising her family, she managed the finances for her and her husband's real estate company. Margaret loved reading, singing in choruses, flower gardening, playing the piano, bird watching, taking long walks, cooking, listening to classical music, watching British humor, and playing Scrabble; she did the crossword in pen. She was a member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic church. She will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, thoughtfulness, genuineness, and heirloom amaryllis flowers. Margaret is survived by her children, Mark, and his wife, Shirley (Ramsey, NJ), John, and his wife, Karen (New Castle, PA), and Sandy, and her partner, Rob (Port Chester, NY)); and her grandson, Eric (Ramsey, NJ). Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Gary; and her brothers, Frank, Joseph, and Emil. Friends received at SLAVOLSKI-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, on Monday July 8, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held Tuesday July 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, 4200 Homestead Duquesne Rd., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com.