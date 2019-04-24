|
|
PLATTE MARGARET (GRAZIANO)
Age 93, of Penn Hills, on April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Platte; loving mother of Carol Baker (Tom), Geraldine Strum (Jeff), Nancy Blinkhorn (Tom); sister of John Graziano (late Ann), Robert Graziano (late Dorothy), Ronald Graziano (late Dorothy), the late Frances Miller and James Graziano; loving grandmother of Timothy Baker (Lisa), Christopher Baker, Jill Anderson (John), Julie Strum, Kristen Sperduto (Michael), Kara Peterson (Kent); also ten great-grandchildren. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Friday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019