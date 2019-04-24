Home

MARGARET (GRAZIANO) PLATTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET (GRAZIANO) PLATTE Obituary
PLATTE MARGARET (GRAZIANO)

Age 93, of Penn Hills, on April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Platte; loving mother of Carol Baker (Tom), Geraldine Strum (Jeff), Nancy Blinkhorn (Tom); sister of John Graziano (late Ann), Robert Graziano (late Dorothy), Ronald Graziano (late Dorothy), the late Frances Miller and James Graziano; loving grandmother of Timothy Baker (Lisa), Christopher Baker, Jill Anderson (John), Julie Strum, Kristen Sperduto (Michael), Kara Peterson (Kent); also ten great-grandchildren. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Friday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
