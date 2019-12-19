Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
MARGARET PRENGAMAN

MARGARET PRENGAMAN Obituary
PRENGAMAN MARGARET

Age 89, of Duquesne, passed away on December 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Susan (Obester) Holko and wife of the late Gerald L. Prengaman for 62 years. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Toni Marie) Prengaman of Monongahela and Ken (Jeff Szramowski) Prengaman of West Mifflin; grandchildren, Linda (Kirill) Prengaman of Bellingham, MA and Sarah (Michael) Majetic of Bull Head City, AZ.  She was preceded in death by her brother, John Holko. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110, 412-466-3300 followed by a Blessing Service at 9:30 a.m.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dan Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
