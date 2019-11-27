|
DEVLIN MARGARET R. "PEG" (FOGARTY)
Age 95, of Beechview, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Peg went home to be with the Lord with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Devlin. Loving mother of Patrick (the late Annelle) Devlin, Mary Ann Devlin, Peggy (Jeff) Lynch, Betty (Mark) Guggemos, and Eileen (Tim) Taylor. Twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Ceil Winter, Sarah (Bill) Hamilton, and the late Mary Parker, Florence Deisroth, and Helen Toomey. Peg will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. For flowers and memorials, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019