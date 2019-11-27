Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET DEVLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET R. "PEG" (FOGARTY) DEVLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET R. "PEG" (FOGARTY) DEVLIN Obituary
DEVLIN MARGARET R. "PEG" (FOGARTY)

Age 95, of Beechview, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Peg went home to be with the Lord with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Devlin. Loving mother of Patrick (the late Annelle) Devlin, Mary Ann Devlin, Peggy (Jeff) Lynch, Betty (Mark) Guggemos, and Eileen (Tim) Taylor. Twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Ceil Winter, Sarah (Bill) Hamilton, and the late Mary Parker, Florence Deisroth, and Helen Toomey. Peg will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. For flowers and memorials, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -