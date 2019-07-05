Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
JOHNSON MARGARET R. (SPINNENWEBER)

Age 79, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 of Mount Oliver. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Johnson; mother of Judith (Stephen) Nichols, Diane Johnson Cancilla and Cynthia (Jens) Hebestreit; grandmother of Carly, Anthony, Rebecca, Katherine, Corinne, Sonja and Marco; sister of Ruth Schran, Marie McKinsey and John Spinnenweber. Visitations Saturday, 5-8 p.m., Sunday, 2-7 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakleaf personal care. www.boronfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
