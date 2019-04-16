|
|
MACKEY MARGARET R. (BAIER)
Age 90, of Brookline, on April 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Frederick; cherished mother of Linda Stringe (late Lou), Barbara A. Fierst (Raymond), Deborah Dubay (Jim) and the late Frederick E.; dear sister of Bruno and the late Fred Baier; adoring grandmother of six; treasured great-grandmother of eight; dearest mother-in-law of Tracy. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 where a service shall be held Thursday at 11 a.m., 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019