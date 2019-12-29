Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
MARGARET R. "PEGGY" MEIXNER

MARGARET R. "PEGGY" MEIXNER Obituary
MEIXNER MARGARET R. "PEGGY"

Age 62, on Friday, December 27, 2019, of Etna. Daughter of Maryann (Freund) Meixner and the late George Meixner. Beloved sister of George R., JoAnn and Mary Meixner. Loving aunt of Stephanie, George, Jr., Amber, Arin, Brittany, Cindy and Carl, Jr. Also great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends received at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Send condolences to:


www.readshawfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
