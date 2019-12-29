|
|
MEIXNER MARGARET R. "PEGGY"
Age 62, on Friday, December 27, 2019, of Etna. Daughter of Maryann (Freund) Meixner and the late George Meixner. Beloved sister of George R., JoAnn and Mary Meixner. Loving aunt of Stephanie, George, Jr., Amber, Arin, Brittany, Cindy and Carl, Jr. Also great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends received at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Send condolences to:
www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019