SCRIBE MARGARET R. "MARGE"
Of Plum, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to George Scribe. Sister of Martha (the late Richard) Strittmatter, and the late Joseph (Margaret) Kachur, John (Helen) Kachur, Stephen (Olive "Mae") Kachur, Sr. Mary Stephen (Cecelia) Kachur, OSF, and Anna Kachur. Sister-in-law of Margaret (the late James) McHenry and Mary Ann (the late John) Druzgal; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, reading and was quite skilled at needlework. Friends received Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, Ltd./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 12:30 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church where she was very active. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. To best honor Marge, a devoted volunteer at St. John the Baptist School, donations may be made to the Fr. Bartley Angel Fund, 444 St. John Street, Plum, PA 15239.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020